No. 1 Baylor Volleyball not Distracted by “Season of Firsts”

WACO, TX – Baylor is playing in the Sweet 16 tomorrow, for the second time in program history, with their last appearance coming in 2009. It has been a season of firsts for Baylor, after finishing the regular season with the best record in program history, along with sporting the number one overall seed, and hosting regionals. However, the team is not getting distracted by all they’ve accomplished this season.

“I don’t want the lack of experience be a hindrance,” Ryan McGuyre said. “So we’ve been trying to treat this season a little bit different, I have in the past, and how we approach all the matches so, treated each match like a National Championship match.”

“If we prepare the same way for every game,” Hannah Lockin said. “Regardless of the time of the match, or whatever factors there might be, we’re ready for it.”