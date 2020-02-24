No. 1 Bears Acrobatics & Tumbling Defeat No. 2 Oregon in Home Debut

Baylor Press Release

By: Rachel Caton

WACO, TX – The No. 1-ranked Bears improved to 3-0 on the season after defeating #2 Oregon, 281.350–275.475 on Sunday afternoon in the Ferrell Center.



The Bears scored a total of 281.350 on the day, led by season-high scores in tumbling (57.550) and team (99.80).



The Bears started strong, following the compulsory event, scoring 37.80 to the Duck’s 37.45.



After the acro event, Oregon took the lead, scoring 9.80 in the fifth element, 9.65 in the sixth element, 9.85 in the seventh element for a total of 29.30.



In pyramid, the Ducks kept their lead by outscoring the Bears, 29.60-29.40.



Heading into the half, the Ducks stayed on top with a score of 96.15 – 95.85.



In toss, the Bears scored 28.15 out of a possible 29.80 while the Ducks extended their lead, 124.65-124.00.



Baylor took the lead back after the tumbling event, scoring season-high scores in four of the six heats. The Bears scored 9.700 in duo pass, 9.100 in trio pass, 9.200 in the quad pass, and 9.825 in aerial pass. Overall, the Bears scored 57.550 to take the 181.550 to 180.475 lead heading into the team event.



The Bears put up a season-high score of 99.80 in the team event, securing the 281.350 to 275.475 win over Oregon.



Head coach Felecia Mulkey is now 56-1 all-time as the Bears’ head coach and



STAT OF THE DAY

4 – The Bears had season-high scores in four of the six heats in the tumbling event.