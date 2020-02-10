No. 1 Bears Give 100% For Teammates

WACO, TX – The Bears have a high level of respect for their teammates work ethic, so they never slack off during a game. Their team mindset of giving 100% has paid off, as they’re the number one team in the country, and on the longest win streak in program history.

“If you guys were here during the week, you’d be like ‘when do you guys sleep,'” Freddie Gillespie said. “Because they just work so hard, and that’s one of the reasons I play so hard, cuz I feel like going out there and not give 100%, would just disrespect to the work they put in.”

Last night marked the Bears 20th straight win, after beating the Cowboys 78-70. The Bears led the game for 38 and a half minutes, with their largest lead 15 points. Baylor played the entirety of the game with a high level of aggressiveness, despite having a large lead, or battling back from the game being tied at 51.

“We had this 5-on-5 thing we were doing, and we were going back forth,” Freddie Gillespie said. “Like it was an in-game situation, you would have thought we were playing in March Madness, Sweet 16, like the seasons on the line, so that’s kind of what we carry into in all our games.”

“The toughest thing I have to do, is make sure when we want them out of the gym, we get them out of the gym,” Scott Drew said. “And literally, they’re like ‘coach I’m just gonna catch and shoot shots, that’s it,’ and you love that, that they wanna be in the gym that much on days off.”