No. 1 Bears Not Focused on Setting Records

WACO, TX – Baylor men’s basketball team is on the verge of making history tomorrow afternoon against TCU, if they beat the Horned Frogs, they’ll have an 18 game win streak, which would be the longest in program history. However, as far as the team goes, talking about records could be considered taboo.

“That’s not something we talk about,” Jared Butler said. “We talk about making sure to take every game, and every day, and make sure we’re not taking it for granted, and make sure we’re not looking too far ahead.”

“We’ve been good because we’ve been focusing on each and every game,” Scott Drew said. “You dance with what’s brought you there, and that’s one game at a time, making sure we’re giving our best effort.”