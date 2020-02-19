No. 1 Bears Setting New Big 12 Win Streak, Was Not on Scott Drew’s Radar

WACO, TX – The Bears posted their 23rd straight win on Tuesday, beating Oklahoma 65-54. With the win, Baylor set the new Big 12 win streak record, shattering the Jayhawks previous 22 game streak, that was set in the late 90’s. Setting the new Big 12 win streak record, is something Scott Drew did not have on his radar.

“I would have never even thought of a streak like this,” Scott Drew said. “Because the Big 12 has been the number one conference for six straight years, because top to bottom, there’s no easy game.”