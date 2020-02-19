FOX 44 News: 5:30pm

LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 5:30 PM

No. 1 Bears Setting New Big 12 Win Streak, Was Not on Scott Drew’s Radar

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, TX – The Bears posted their 23rd straight win on Tuesday, beating Oklahoma 65-54. With the win, Baylor set the new Big 12 win streak record, shattering the Jayhawks previous 22 game streak, that was set in the late 90’s. Setting the new Big 12 win streak record, is something Scott Drew did not have on his radar.

“I would have never even thought of a streak like this,” Scott Drew said. “Because the Big 12 has been the number one conference for six straight years, because top to bottom, there’s no easy game.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Countdown Clock Basketball


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Don't Miss

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44