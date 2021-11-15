No. 1 Mary-Hardin Baylor hopes to take advantage of home field advantage

BELTON, TX — Saturday will mark another chance for the top-ranked UMHB Football team to make a run to the Stagg Bowl, as the Crusaders will host Trinity University in their first round matchup.

The Cru will try to utilize the home field edge at a place where they’ve won eight straight games.

“It matters a lot. Just because you’re in front of your crowds, it’s the comfort of being home,” said head coach Pete Fredenburg. “All of those things, obviously, the weather also factors in somewhat because being in Texas, we’re used to this.”