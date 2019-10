WACO, TX – UMHB is coming of a road win against Southwestern, getting ready for their biggest regular season game of the year, facing Hardin-Simmons. Coach Fredenburg appreciates the history of the rivalry, between the two programs.

“It’s one of those games everybody gets excited about,” Pete Fredenburg said. “All the preparation you do getting ready for football season, you do it for games like this, that have so much significance, we have a tremendous history with Hardin-Simmons.”