No. 1 VB Earns First Trip to NCAA National Semifinals

Baylor Press Release

By: Cody Soto

WACO, Texas – No. 1 Baylor volleyball (29-1) is headed to the NCAA National Semifinals after the Bears took out No. 8 seed Washington in Saturday’s regional final at the Ferrell Center, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18.

BU closed out a perfect home campaign with a 17-0 record which included five wins over ranked opponents.

Junior Yossiana Pressley was named the Waco Regional Most Outstanding Player after putting down 24 kills on a .512 hitting efficiency. Senior Shelly Stafford logged 11 kills on a .667 clip while Hannah Lockin led with 48 assists and seven kills.

BU opened up a 10-5 lead after Pressley recorded her sixth kill on six attempts to start the first set. Washington took a 13-12 lead off two consecutive service aces, but the Bears would take a 19-16 lead when Lockin put down an ace to force the UW timeout. BU took five of the last seven points to take the opener, 25-20.

The Bears led 5-2 following a Kara McGhee kill, but the Huskies would later take a 15-12 lead after two consecutive Baylor errors. BU pulled within one at 21-20 with a block, but UW ran off four of the last five points to even up the match, 25-21.

The Huskies took a 7-5 lead in the third frame before BU took the 10-9 advantage after another Lockin kill. BU extended the lead to 21-16 with a Pressley block, and Lockin dumped another one over on set point, 25-19.

Baylor called timeout early in the fourth set after UW went up 8-5. The Bears retook the lead at 12-11 and closed out the match on an 8-3 run to clinch a spot in Pittsburgh, 25-18.



HIGHLIGHTS

• Baylor advances to the NCAA National Semifinals for the first time in school history.

• BU has now won 87 sets and only dropped 13 during the 2019 season.

• Baylor finished the season with a perfect 17-0 home record.

• BU has a school-record 29 wins this season.

• Yossiana Pressley led all players with 24 kills on a .512 efficiency.

• Shelly Stafford totaled 11 kills on a .667 percentage.

• Braya Hunt led the Bears with 10 digs for her first double-digit postseason match.

• Baylor hit a season-high .479 against the Huskies.

• Baylor is now 52-12 as a ranked team under McGuyre.

• Baylor improved to 1-0 all-time against Washington and 3-4 against Pac-12 teams in the NCAA Tournament.

• Yossiana Pressley was named the Regional Most Outstanding Player while Marieke van der Mark, Gia Milana and Hannah Lockin earned spots on the Regional All-Tournament Team.