No. 1 VB Sweeps 10th-Straight Opponent, Defeats Texas Tech at Home

Sports

by: Baylor University

Posted: / Updated:

Baylor Press Release

By: Cody Soto

WACO, Texas – No. 1 Baylor volleyball (16-0, 6-0 Big 12) swept its 10th-straight opponent with a 3-0 win over Texas Tech (14-7, 4-3 Big 12) Saturday afternoon at the Ferrell Center, 25-19, 25-21, 25-19.

BU extends its nation-leading 31-set winning streak and 16-0 start to the season. Winning its eighth match at home, Baylor had its second-largest crowd of the season and ninth-largest in program history with 2,017 fans in attendance on Saturday.

Junior Yossiana Pressley led the Bears with 12 kills while senior Shelly Stafford logged 10 kills on a .529 hitting efficiency. Sophomore Marieke van der Mark and freshman Kara McGhee added nine and eight kills, respectively.

The Bears recorded double-digit blocks for the fourth time this season and were led by McGhee’s season-high nine blocks.

BU rolled to an 11-4 lead behind back-to-back kills from senior Gia Milana and forced the early TTU timeout. BU held a 21-13 lead after a Stafford kill, and then the Red Raiders went on a late 4-1 run to pull within four, but a service error and a McGhee and Milana block gave the first set to the Bears, 25-19.

Baylor opened up a 12-9 lead behind a van der Mark service ace, but the Bears had to call timeout at 17-17 after two straight attack errors. BU then closed out the frame on a 5-2 run to win its 30th consecutive set, 25-21.

A Pressley ace put the Bears up 15-9 at the media timeout, and BU’s .371 hitting efficiency and five blocks helped close out the match in three sets, 25-19.

To keep up with things all season long, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @BaylorVBall.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected