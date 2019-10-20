No. 1 VB Sweeps 10th-Straight Opponent, Defeats Texas Tech at Home

Baylor Press Release

By: Cody Soto

WACO, Texas – No. 1 Baylor volleyball (16-0, 6-0 Big 12) swept its 10th-straight opponent with a 3-0 win over Texas Tech (14-7, 4-3 Big 12) Saturday afternoon at the Ferrell Center, 25-19, 25-21, 25-19.

BU extends its nation-leading 31-set winning streak and 16-0 start to the season. Winning its eighth match at home, Baylor had its second-largest crowd of the season and ninth-largest in program history with 2,017 fans in attendance on Saturday.

Junior Yossiana Pressley led the Bears with 12 kills while senior Shelly Stafford logged 10 kills on a .529 hitting efficiency. Sophomore Marieke van der Mark and freshman Kara McGhee added nine and eight kills, respectively.

The Bears recorded double-digit blocks for the fourth time this season and were led by McGhee’s season-high nine blocks.

BU rolled to an 11-4 lead behind back-to-back kills from senior Gia Milana and forced the early TTU timeout. BU held a 21-13 lead after a Stafford kill, and then the Red Raiders went on a late 4-1 run to pull within four, but a service error and a McGhee and Milana block gave the first set to the Bears, 25-19.

Baylor opened up a 12-9 lead behind a van der Mark service ace, but the Bears had to call timeout at 17-17 after two straight attack errors. BU then closed out the frame on a 5-2 run to win its 30th consecutive set, 25-21.

A Pressley ace put the Bears up 15-9 at the media timeout, and BU’s .371 hitting efficiency and five blocks helped close out the match in three sets, 25-19.



To keep up with things all season long, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @BaylorVBall.