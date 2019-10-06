No. 1 VB Sweeps Seventh-Straight Opponent, Blanks K-State at Home

Baylor Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

WACO, Texas – No. 1 Baylor volleyball (13-0, 3-0 Big 12) closed out the match in extra points over Kansas State (6-9, 1-2 Big 12) for its seventh consecutive sweep Saturday afternoon at the Ferrell Center, 25-19, 25-15, 29-27.

BU extends its program-best 22-set winning streak and 13-0 start. While Baylor remains the only undefeated team in the country and swept its sixth-straight opponent at home.

Junior Yossiana Pressley posted her fourth 20-kill match of the season with 20 putaways on 43 swings while junior Hannah Lockin logged her sixth double-double with a 35-assist and 10-dig performance against the Wildcats.

Offensively, the Bears hit a season-low .240 and were outblocked, 11.0-8.5, for just the third time this season but remain 3-0 in conference action.

Baylor opened up the match on a 4-0 run and led 15-7 at the media timeout after a Wildcat attack error. Pressley had six kills in the opening frame, and three service aces helped the Bears grab the opener, 25-19.

A Lockin solo block gave the Bears the early 5-4 lead in set two, and three kills from Pressley forced the K-State timeout at 17-10. BU closed out the set on a 5-1 run and hit a match-high .346 to take the 2-0 lead, 25-15.

The Bears held an early 6-3 lead in set three, but the Wildcats went on a 5-2 run to take a 13-11 lead behind a block. BU trailed at 21-19 but rallied to take the 22-21 lead with a Pressley kill. K-State had set point at 24-23, 25-24 and 26-25, but the Bears used one final block from Lockin and freshman Kara McGhee to close it out in three, 29-27.



To keep up with things all season long, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @BaylorVBall.