No. 11 Bears Defeat TCU 29-23 in 3-OT

WACO, TX – The Baylor Bears defeated TCU on Saturday for the first time since 2014, after a gutsy triple overtime performance. Leading up to overtime, freshman John Mayers nailed a 51 yard field goal to tie the game at 9, and that was the score at the end of regulation.

“Coach Rhule came up to me and asked if I could make it,” John Mayers said. “And I said ‘yes sir’, and so he said ‘alright you go hit it’, and I hit probably one of the best balls of my life, and I needed to, that was my longest field goal I’ve ever hit in a game.”

In overtime, the Bears started on offense, and took their first lead of the game, after Charlie Brewer ran in a 3 yard touchdown, to go in front 16-9.

“Our guys don’t panic,” Matt Rhule said. “I think when you have a quarterback like Charlie, you’re not gonna panic.”

