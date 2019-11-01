No. 12 Baylor Bears 8-0 After 17-14 Victory vs. WVU

WACO, TX – The Bears defeated the Mountaineers on Thursday night 17-14. Baylor went into the half leading 7-0, then West Virginia got on the board in the third quarter, with an 83 yard touchdown to George Campbell.

Baylor answered right back with a 21 yard touchdown to Denzel Mims, followed by WVU taking back a 95 yard kick return for a touchdown, to tie the game back up at 14.

In the fourth quarter, John Mayers kicked a 36 yard field goal to take a 3 point lead, and then Bravvion Roy blocked Casey Legg’s field goal attempt, that would have tied the game. West Virginia got the ball back with no timeouts, and was not able to get in field goal range, falling 17-14.