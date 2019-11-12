No. 12 Baylor Bears Counting Down the Days

WACO, TX – The Bears face a big test this coming Saturday, as they’re hosting Oklahoma in the national spotlight, with ESPN College GameDay in town. Since the start of the season, the team has been focused on going 1-0 each week, but they also have something else on their mind, the Big 12 Championship. If the Bears continue to focus on their short term goal, of going undefeated each week, their long term goal will come to fruition.

“Can you give me 21 days,” Matt Rhule said. “Can I give you 21 days? Can we give each other 21 days? We have three games left, now it’s less than 21 days. Can we all just give our best for the next 21 days? We have three chances to play.”