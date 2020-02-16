No. 12 MT Bounces Back with Sweep of Wisconsin

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

Baylor Press Release

By: Cody Soto

MADISON, Wis. – No. 12 and eighth-seeded Baylor men’s tennis (8-2) bounced back with a dominant 4-0 victory over host and 16th-seeded Wisconsin (7-5) in its second match of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Baylor jumped in front early after 17th-ranked Constantin Frantzen and Sven Lah posted a 6-3 victory at the No. 1 spot, and then sophomores Finn Bass and Adrian Boitan claimed a 6-3 win at the No. 3 spot for the doubles point.

The Bears are now 22-2 in doubles matches this season.

Baylor continued to roll in singles action when No. 82 Frantzen scored a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Martim Vilela on court six to make it a 2-0 lead.

No. 25 Lah won his ninth-straight spring match with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Gabriel Huber at the No. 2 spot, and then freshman Alex Garcia clinched his first match as a Bear with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Robert Krill at the No. 4 spot.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Countdown Clock Basketball


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Don't Miss

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected

               
KWKT FOX 44