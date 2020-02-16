No. 12 MT Bounces Back with Sweep of Wisconsin

Baylor Press Release

By: Cody Soto

MADISON, Wis. – No. 12 and eighth-seeded Baylor men’s tennis (8-2) bounced back with a dominant 4-0 victory over host and 16th-seeded Wisconsin (7-5) in its second match of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on Saturday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Baylor jumped in front early after 17th-ranked Constantin Frantzen and Sven Lah posted a 6-3 victory at the No. 1 spot, and then sophomores Finn Bass and Adrian Boitan claimed a 6-3 win at the No. 3 spot for the doubles point.

The Bears are now 22-2 in doubles matches this season.

Baylor continued to roll in singles action when No. 82 Frantzen scored a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Martim Vilela on court six to make it a 2-0 lead.

No. 25 Lah won his ninth-straight spring match with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Gabriel Huber at the No. 2 spot, and then freshman Alex Garcia clinched his first match as a Bear with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Robert Krill at the No. 4 spot.