No. 13 Baylor Bears React to 1st Loss of 2019

WACO, TX – In sports, dealing with failure is a part of the game, but when you’re sporting an undefeated record in November, losing can be a hard pill to swallow. The Bears have been battle tested all season, and have come out in front, however, on Saturday, the Sooners made one more play, to solidify their 34-31 victory.

“I wasn’t sure what to expect,” Matt Rhule said. “We still went out and practiced, and I thought they had really good energy and focus, so I think for our guys, the chance to go out and play again, and the fact that we’re playing Texas, just cause they’re a great football team, I think our guys are very, very much locked in.”