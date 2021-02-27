No. 17 KU ends No. 2 Baylor’s perfect start with 71-58 win

Baylor

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas finally put a blemish on second-ranked Baylor’s perfect season. David McCormack bruised his way to 20 points, Marcus Garrett added 14 on his senior night, and the No. 17 Jayhawks beat the Bears 71-58 to leave top-ranked Gonzaga as the nation’s only unbeaten team. They also made the sure Baylor would need to wait at least a few more days to clinch its first conference title since 1950. Kansas improved to 17-5 against top-10 teams in Allen Fieldhouse under coach Bill Self. Baylor led wire-to-wire when the teams met last month in Waco, Texas.

