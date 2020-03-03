No. 19 Baylor Softball Gears up for Midweek Action vs. UTA, at SFA

Baylor Press Release

By: Krista Pirtle

**TUESDAY’S GAME VS. UT ARLINGTON HAS BEEN PUSHED UP TO A 5PM START DUE TO INCLEMENT WEATHER**

STORY LINES

• Baylor will play a pair of midweek games against UT Arlington (Tuesday) and at Stephen F. Austin (Wednesday). The contest against UTA was originally scheduled for Feb. 19 but was postponed due to inclement weather in the area.

• Baylor is 17-4 to start the season. If the Lady Bears win on Tuesday, they will match their 2019 win total in only 22 games. Compared to 2019’s Most Improved Division I Softball Teams, BU would be sixth in winning percentage to hit the prior season’s mark: 81.8%).

• Baylor’s 14-game winning streak tied the longest in program history. It marked the 14th double-digit win streak by the Lady Bears and the third streak of 14 (2011, 2014, 2020). Neither of those two streaks, however, included wins over ranked teams. The 2020 streak included three wins over ranked teams (No. 15 Minnesota, No. 21 Arkansas, No. 8 Florida State).

• Baylor is coming off a 3-2 weekend at the Wooo Pig Classic in Arkansas. BU started the tournament with back-to-back wins over ranked opponents in Arkansas and Florida State. The Lady Bears finished strong with a gritty 5-2 win over Kent State.

• Down by a run heading into the top of the seventh inning, the BU bats came alive to plate a pair of runs in the 3-2 win over Arkansas. Baylor had four-straight hits to start the inning before Maddison Kettler’s double scored the winning run.

• Alyssa Avalos hit her first career home run in the win over the Razorbacks.

• Aliyah Pritchett went the distance for the Lady Bears in the circle against No. 8 FSU as she gave up one unearned run off five hits with seven strikeouts. She is responsible for all three Baylor wins to start the Wooo Pig Classic and is 7-0 on the season.

• Baylor scored all five runs vs. Kent State in the fifth and sixth innings. In the sixth, back-to-back singles by Goose McGlaun and Hannah Thompson put two runners on with one out for Taylor Ellis who decided to lay down a bunt when she saw the defense playing back. Ellis was safe at first after an errant throw pulled the Kent State first baseman off the bag. Two batters later, a big swing by Kettler gave the Lady Bears the lead for good as her double cleared the bases.

• Baylor is 4-1 vs. ranked foes this season (8-0 vs. No. 23 Auburn, 2-1 vs. No. 17 Minnesota, 3-2 at No. 21 Arkansas, 2-1 vs. No. 8 Florida State).

• Baylor is 8-0 in one-run games this season. BU won six-straight games by a margin of one run from Feb. 22-28.

• The Lady Bears have opened the 2020 season with a 12-0 record at home. It’s the best start to a season at home since the 2009 team opened Getterman Stadium with 18-straight dubs.

• Rodoni has 522 career strikeouts. That mark is good for sixth all-time. She’s the first to hit the 500 mark since Heather Stearns finished her career with 738 from 2013-16. Whitney Canion is the all-time strikeout leader with 1,473.

• Kyla Walker now has 68 multi-hit games in her career. That puts her third in Baylor history (Jessie Scroggins – 86, Naomi Fitzgerald – 69).

• Baylor has recorded seven double plays this season. Only two been the conventional 6-4-3 as three have come from the outfield: 8-3 double play against Auburn, a 7-6-5-2 double play against Louisville and a 9-6-2-1 double play against Missouri State.

QUICK HITS

• Baylor will play five opponents ranked in the preseason Coaches Top 10 and four opponents in the preseason Coaches Top 25. In all, the Lady Bears play 12 games against Top 10 foes and eight games against Top 25 foes.

• Of the 20 games against teams ranked the preseason Coaches Top 25, only six of them are at home (3 vs. No. 3 Oklahoma, 1 vs. No. 8 Minnesota, 2 vs. No. 6 Texas). Three are neutral-site games (2 vs. No. 9 Florida State, 1 vs. No. 23 Auburn), and the remaining 10 are true road games (1 at No. 6 Texas, 3 at No. 7 Florida, 3 at No. 13 Oklahoma State, 3 at No. 18 Texas Tech, 1 at No. 24 Arkansas).

• Baylor will play 10 games against four programs that advanced to the 2019 Women’s College World Series – Oklahoma, Florida, Minnesota and Oklahoma State).

• BU was picked fifth in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll behind Oklahoma, Texas, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.

HOME SWEET WIN STREAK

• Baylor has opened the 2020 season with 12-straight wins at Getterman Stadium. That mark is the best since the 2009 team opened the season with 18-straight home wins.

• During the win streak, six of the dozen victories came by a margin of one run. The last four wins at home for the Lady Bears have come by one run.