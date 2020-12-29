No. 2 Baylor Bears Ready for Back-To-Back Games

WACO, TX — The Bears are back on the court tomorrow, facing Central Arkansas at the Ferrell Center. Baylor will have two days of practice under their belt, after returning to campus on December 26th, before playing back to back games.

“I think the break was outstanding for all of them,” Scott Drew said. “A lot more smiles, people are excited to be back, but I think they were excited to go back home too, and now they know we’ve got a couple games and then Big 12 right around the corner, so they’re focused and ready to go.”