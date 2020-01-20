No. 2 Baylor Bears Will Play 3 Games in 6 Days

WACO, TX – Baylor men’s basketball team captured their 14th straight win yesterday, and are back at it tomorrow night, hosting Oklahoma. The Bears will be playing their third game in only six days, so they’re making sure their preparation is on point, after a very short week.

“One of our points of emphasis is eating a lot, getting a lot of sleep,” Jared Butler said. “Making sure we’re not staying out too late, not celebrating the win, just trying to go 1-0.”

“Three games in six days is tough,” Scott Drew said. “But the players would always rather play, than practice.”

