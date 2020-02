WACO, Texas — The Baylor Men’s basketball showed no signs of a hangover from their Kansas Loss against Kansas State, blasting the Wildcats 85-66 on Tuesday night.

The Bears began the game on an 11-2 run and led 50-22 at the half, and were able to coast home for the 85-66 win.

Matthew Mayer led the Bears in scoring with 19-points and was one of five Bears in Double figures.

The Bears will hit the road on Saturday to face TCU at 1:00pm in Fort Worth.