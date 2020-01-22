No. 2 Baylor Lady Bears Look Forward to Taking Their Show on The Road

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Lady Bears will take their show on the road on Wednesday when they take on the TCU Horned Frogs at 6:30pm.

The Lady Bears have won each of their last 3 games by 40-or-more points getting it done at both ends of the floor.

Offensively they rank 1st in the nation in assists per game, field goal percentage, scoring offense and scoring margin.

They are also getting it done defensively leading the nation in field goal percentage defense, rebound margin and scoring defense.

“I think they’ll tell you that you’re not gonna shoot the ball well every night,” Head Coach Kim Mulkey said. “But your defense Why can’t it be the same every night. And that’s how you get through games when you’re not shooting at oil and you’re not playing good you gotta guard people.”