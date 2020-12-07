No. 2 Baylor Stays Positive After Disappointment

WACO, TX — Baylor’s top two matchup against Gonzaga got cancelled last minute, due to the Bulldogs testing positive for COVID-19. Even though it’s a major disappointment, Scott Drew is not worried about his team, as they are a veteran group and will know how to bounce back.

“As an older coach, I’m really impressed with the player’s resilience,” Scott Drew said. “Sometimes it takes us longer to get over and process things than it does them, and that’s one of the great traits between 18-22 year olds, is they usually bounce back.”