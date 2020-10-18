No. 2 Baylor Volleyball Defeats Texas Tech In Straight Sets

Baylor University Press Release

LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 2 Baylor volleyball (7-1) swept Texas Tech (3-5) on Saturday in Lubbock at United Supermarkets Arena, 27-25, 25-21, 25-19 for its seventh-straight victory.

Once again, senior Yossiana Pressley led the Bears with 23 kills and added 12 digs for her third double-double of the season. Redshirt junior Callie Williams also reached double figures with 32 assists and 12 digs.

The Bears were sparked in the first set by the play of junior Bri Coleman, who tallied two kills on two swings and added two blocks in the set. Her first kill pulled BU within two points at 8-6 and her solo block broke a tie for a 16-15 Baylor lead. Pressley started strong with eight kills on 13 attacks, including one at 20-19. Coleman’s second kill evened the score at 24-24 and she teamed up with Williams for a double block to end the set with the Bears ahead.



In the second, Pressley put down another eight kills as the Bears jumped out to a narrow 5-4 lead. Redshirt freshman Campbell Bowden’s ace at 13-11 proved to be critical as BU never looked back, riding the momentum to a 25-21 set win, capped off by a trio of Laché Harper points (two blocks and one kill).

Texas Tech put up a strong fight in the third, hanging tough until a Marieke van der Mark smash edged the Bears in front 10-9. Pressley’s kill at 19-18 sparked a 7-1 run that BU used to see out the victory.

With the win, Baylor earned its fifth sweep of the season. The Bears tied a season-high with 11 total blocks and held the Red Raiders to just a .115 hitting percentage, the fifth time this season that their opponent has hit below .150.



HIGHLIGHTS

• The Bears are now 3-0 in contests following a five-set match. All three have resulted in Baylor sweeps.

• BU held its opponent below a .150 attack percentage for the fifth time this season, as Texas Tech hit just .115.

• Baylor tied its season-high with 11 total blocks, led by Laché Harper’s eight.

• Yossiana Pressley recorded 23 kills, her third outing of at least 20 kills this season.

• Pressley currently sits in third place on BU’s all-time career kills leaderboard with 1,589, 111 behind Katie Staiger for second place (first in the rally scoring era).

• Pressley collected her third double-double of the year with 23 kills and 12 digs.

• Callie Williams posted 32 assists and 12 digs for her third double-double of the season.

• Three Bears tallied 12 digs: Shanel Bramschreiber, Pressley and Williams.

• Campbell Bowden doubled her season total with three service aces in the match.



STAT OF THE MATCH

3 – Three Baylor players recorded 12 digs, Campbell Bowden tallied three aces, and Yossiana Pressley eclipsed 20 kills for the third time in 2020.



TOP QUOTES

Head coach Ryan McGuyre

On tonight’s match…

“Glad to see our blocking helped us when we weren’t necessarily as offensively explosive. Blocks made the difference in the match. Bri Coleman’s block at the end of the first set was huge for us. I thought Yossi [Pressley] had a good match, both offensively and defensively, and we’re starting to find our rhythm out of the back row.”

On other difference makers…

“It was great to see ‘Soup’ [Campbell Bowden] strong from the service line, that was a momentum changer as well. And then it was Laché [Harper] in the middle of most of our team blocking that was key to help us finish sets off.”



WHAT’S NEXT

Baylor (7-1) continues its road trip with two matches at Iowa State on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 in Ames. Friday’s series opener will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT, with Saturday’s match set for 4 p.m. Both contests will be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.