No. 2 Baylor Volleyball Records Road Sweep over Kansas

Baylor Press Release

By: Cody Soto

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 2 Baylor volleyball (11-0) opened Big 12 action with a sweep of Kansas (4-7) on Saturday at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, Kan., 25-15, 25-13, 25-22.

BU ties its best start in school history and consecutive wins at 11-0, matching the 2009 team. Baylor remains the only undefeated team in the country and improved to 3-2 in conference openers under head coach Ryan McGuyre.

Junior Yossiana Pressley posted a match-high 17 kills on a .483 efficiency while senior Gia Milana was 9-of-12 for a .667 clip on the outside. Junior Hannah Lockin recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 35 assists and 12 digs and also put down three kills on four attempts.

Defensively, the Bears posted 11 blocks for their second double-digit block effort in 2019. Freshman Kara McGhee posted a match-high six blocks while sophomore Marieke van der Mark added five.

Baylor came out quick and used consecutive kills from Milana and senior Shelly Stafford for the 10-3 lead. The Bears’ fourth block of the season forced a KU timeout at 17-8, and a Stafford service ace gave BU the 25-15 set win.

Baylor followed that up with an emphatic 8-0 lead in set two behind sophomore Shanel Bramschreiber’s serve. Pressley put down seven kills on a .500 clip to help BU jump to a 2-0 lead, 25-13.

The Bears fell behind early in set three, 6-2, after a KU block. BU followed it up with a 7-1 run to take the 9-7 lead after a Tara Wulf service ace. Pressley recorded three kills in the final four points as the Bears swept the match, 25-22.



