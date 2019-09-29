No. 2 Baylor Volleyball Records Road Sweep over Kansas

Sports

by: Baylor University

Posted: / Updated:

Baylor Press Release

By: Cody Soto

LAWRENCE, Kan. – No. 2 Baylor volleyball (11-0) opened Big 12 action with a sweep of Kansas (4-7) on Saturday at the Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, Kan., 25-15, 25-13, 25-22.

BU ties its best start in school history and consecutive wins at 11-0, matching the 2009 team. Baylor remains the only undefeated team in the country and improved to 3-2 in conference openers under head coach Ryan McGuyre.

Junior Yossiana Pressley posted a match-high 17 kills on a .483 efficiency while senior Gia Milana was 9-of-12 for a .667 clip on the outside. Junior Hannah Lockin recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 35 assists and 12 digs and also put down three kills on four attempts.

Defensively, the Bears posted 11 blocks for their second double-digit block effort in 2019. Freshman Kara McGhee posted a match-high six blocks while sophomore Marieke van der Mark added five.

Baylor came out quick and used consecutive kills from Milana and senior Shelly Stafford for the 10-3 lead. The Bears’ fourth block of the season forced a KU timeout at 17-8, and a Stafford service ace gave BU the 25-15 set win.

Baylor followed that up with an emphatic 8-0 lead in set two behind sophomore Shanel Bramschreiber’s serve. Pressley put down seven kills on a .500 clip to help BU jump to a 2-0 lead, 25-13.

The Bears fell behind early in set three, 6-2, after a KU block. BU followed it up with a 7-1 run to take the 9-7 lead after a Tara Wulf service ace. Pressley recorded three kills in the final four points as the Bears swept the match, 25-22.

To keep up with things all season long, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @BaylorVBall.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected