No. 2 Baylor Volleyball Sweeps Big 12 Weekly Awards

RVING, Texas – No. 2 Baylor volleyball’s Hannah Lockin, Tara Wulf and Kara McGhee swept all three Big 12 weekly awards, announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

Lockin was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week while Wulf garnered Defensive Player of the Week. McGhee was tabbed the league’s Rookie of the Week.

BU swept the Big 12 awards for the second time in program history and first time since Nov. 13, 2017, when Yossiana Pressley and Shelly Stafford took all three honors.

Lockin earns her third career weekly honor while Wulf and McGhee each picked up their second.

Lockin guided the Bears to a season-best .387 hitting efficiency against No. 13 Hawai’i in addition to a .333 clip over No. 17 Missouri to produce a league-leading 14.17 assists per set last week. On top of recording her best three-set performances of the season with 39 and 46 assists, she helped three Bears notch double-digit kills against the Rainbow Wahine.

Wulf led the back row with a league-best 4.67 digs per set against Missouri and Hawai’i, matching a season-best 16 digs against the Rainbow Wahine in three sets. Her 16-dig effort was tied for the league best in a three-set match last week, and her 12-dig effort against Missouri was top five.

McGhee posted two blocks and four kills on a .444 efficiency to help BU sweep the Tigers, but then she came back and fired off a season-best 11 kills on a .500 clip in the 3-0 win over Hawai’i. Her .481 hitting efficiency was the best by a Big 12 rookie last week.

Their efforts helped BU lead the Big 12 in hitting percentage, assists per set and kills per set in week three.

This week’s honors give BU five Big 12 awards so far this season. BU had eight weekly selections last season. The 2017 squad holds the single-season program record with 15 honors.

