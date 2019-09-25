FOX 44 News: 9:00pm

No. 2 Baylor Volleyball Wins 10th Straight

Baylor has won 10-straight sets after 3-set sweep of Texas State

WACO, Texas — The 2nd-ranked Baylor Volleyball Team won their 10th-straight match to open the season after a 3-0 sweep of Texas State at The Ferrell Center on Tuesday night.

Baylor left no doubt in this one winning 25-19 in the 1st set, 25-16 in the second set and rolled in the third set 25-11.

The Bears were led in Kills by Shelly Stafford with 11, while freshman Kara McGhee led the team with 5 blocks, while Hannah Lockin tallied 32 assists in the match.

Baylor has won 10-straight sets as they head for Lawrence, Kansas this Saturday to open conference play against the Kansas Jayhawks.

