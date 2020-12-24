LIVE NOW /
No. 2 Bears Head Home For Christmas

WACO, TX — The No. 2 Baylor Bears head into their Christmas break, after crushing Arkansas-Pine Bluff 99-42. With the win, the Bears improve to 6-0 for the first time since the 2016-2017 season, and they’ve scored 80+ points in all six of those games. Baylor should have played more games up to this point, but due to COVID-19, that is not the case, which can be a lot to carry emotionally.

“I think the guys needed the break more than anyone, from the standpoint a lot of them haven’t seen family or friends since July,” Scott Drew said. “I mean we get to go home every night and see our families, so they’re really excited.”

