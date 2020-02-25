No. 2 Bears Look to Break Kansas State’s Ferrell Center Win Streak

WACO, TX – The Bears are looking to start a new winning streak, after falling to Kansas on Saturday, and they’ll get that chance tonight at the Ferrell Center, facing Kansas State. Even though the all time series is tied, the Wildcats have won their last three meetings in Waco, and Scott Drew looks to snap their three game streak, while avoiding a repeat of history.

“We were ranked number 2 and lost to K-State after we lost to Kansas,” Scott Drew said. “Like four years ago, and for the crowd, you come off an atmosphere like that, intensity like that, the best thing you can do if you want to help us win is be in attendence and be loud.”

“They’re physical, I know everyone likes to talk about Udoka how physical he was,” Freddie Gillespie said. “But Kansas State, they brought that physcicality the first time we played them up there, so I expect them to probably even bring it twice as hard since we’re playing at our house this time.”