WACO, TX – The Lady Bears host West Virginia tomorrow night, who are off to a great start this season, sporting a 3-1 conference record, including a five point win over Texas. West Virginia and Baylor have a lot of history, and the Lady Bears recognize tomorrow will be a challenge.

“West Virginia has won a lot of games this year,” Kim Mulkey said. “We’ve always had battles, they’re one of the few teams that have come into the Ferrell center and won.”