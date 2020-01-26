No. 2 Lady Bears Defeat Texas Tech 87-79

WACO, TX – The Lady Bears defeated Texas Tech on Saturday at the Ferrell Center, by a final score of 87-79. NaLyssa Smith missed her second straight game, due to an ankle injury, and Queen Egbo started in her place. Egbo finished with 16 points and 8 rebounds.

“It’s good when everyone is getting in,” Lauren Cox said. “We get to see different rotations, that’s gonna help us in the long run, that’s gonna help us when we get to the Big 12 tournament, the NCAA tournament, just for people to have that experience.”

“Sometimes you need to credit the opponent,” Kim Mulkey said. “Say hey, Baylor is getting everybody’s best shot, and Baylor is not at full speed, you’ve got to keep perspective.”