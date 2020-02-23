No. 2 Lady Bears Dominate Oklahoma 101-69

WACO, TX – The Lady Bears defeated Oklahoma in a 101-69 blowout, improving to 601-100 in Kim Mulkey’s 20th season. Baylor scored 63 points in the first half, setting a new school record, for most points scored in a half in Big 12 play. Lauren Cox had herself a day, scoring 15 points, with 11 rebounds, and passed the career milestone mark, of scoring 1,500 points. After the game, Kim Mulkey expressed her appreciation for Lauren Cox, and the other seniors.

“I always try and do this, don’t take kids for granted,” Kim Mulkey said. “They’re gonna be gone after four years, and you’re gonna miss them, enjoy them while they’re here, enjoy them on their worst nights, appreciate them on their worst nights, and embrace them when they are doggone good as well.”