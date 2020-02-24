No. 2 Lady Bears Dominate Oklahoma, Scoring 34 Points From Fast Breaks

WACO, TX – The Lady Bears had a dominating performance against Oklahoma on Saturday, winning 101-69. Baylor set a new program record, scoring 63 first half points, the most points scored in a half in Big 12 play. The Lady Bears scored 34 points off of fast breaks, 33 points from turnovers, along with 17 second chance points. It was an overall team win, as every single player went into the game and scored.

“It’s fun when we’re all playing together,” NaLyssa Smith said. “All pulling for each other, I mean it’s fun to watch, fun to play, just moving the ball, everybody scoring, it’s just a great environment.”

“We were getting a lot of long rebounds and just running,” Kim Mulkey said. “Not only our guards, our posts, you know NaLyssa was down there doing a lot of those, and I know as a player you’ve got to love that.”