No. 2 Lady Bears Face Test Tuesday vs. No. 22 South Florida

WACO, TX – The No. 2 Lady Bears have an AP Top 25 matchup tomorrow night at the Ferrell Center, facing the No. 22 South Florida Bulls. This will be Baylor’s toughest opponent thus far, as South Florida has a marque win over the Texas Longhorns, and were picked to finish second in their conference, behind the UConn Huskies. The Lady Bears will be facing their biggest test without Lauren Cox, as she is out with an injury.

“Well you’d certainly like it if Cox was on the floor,” Kim Mulkey said. “But the challenge is, the quick fix to Cox not being on the floor, but I look at it this way, it’s an opportunity, it’s an opportunity for someone to shine.”