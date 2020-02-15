No. 2 Lady Bears Gaining Strength With Time

WACO, TX – The Baylor Lady Bears have a three game lead in the Big 12, and look to extend it tomorrow on the road, wrapping up their season series with Oklahoma State. Baylor won their first game by 46 points, after NaLyssa Smith and Lauren Cox combined for 44 points and 25 rebounds. After dealing with their separate injuries, the combination of Smith and Cox starting on the floor together is back to regularity, and they’re starting to settle back into their roles, after playing about 10 games together.

“I’m comfortable, I mean I love playing with Lauren,” NaLyssa Smith said. “She guides me through everything, helps me out, she’s like a parent on the court, so I mean I’m really adjusted to it by now.”

“We are getting closer, you know, to getting back to where we were,” Kim Mulkey said. “And what helps that is a little more time, and a little more success, where they’re all on the floor at the same time and they’re all on the same page.”