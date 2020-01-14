No. 2 Lady Bears NaLyssa Smith Named Big 12 Player of the Week

Baylor Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

WACO, Texas – Baylor sophomore NaLyssa Smith’s solid season received an extra punch to its resume when the Big 12 Conference recognized her as the league’s Player of the Week Monday.

Smith, the San Antonio, Texas native, shined on the national stage Thursday, dropping 20 points and 12 rebounds in a 74-58 win over No. 1 UConn. She was 9-of-13 from the floor and scored 10 consecutive points in the fourth quarter as a part of Baylor’s 15-0 run that helped the Lady Bears defeat a No. 1-ranked team for the second-straight season.

The forward built on her performance Sunday in Baylor’s Big 12 opener with Oklahoma State as she poured career highs in both points and rebounds with 30 and 15, respectively in the Lady Bears’ 94-48 victory.

For the week, Smith shot .636 from the floor for the week, bringing her season’s field goal percentage to .605, which ranks 14th in the nation and second in the Big 12. Smith earned Big 12 Freshman of the Week last season, but Monday marked the first time in her career to take a Player of the Week honor.



She joins Juicy Landrum and Te’a Cooper as weekly award winners for the Lady Bears this season.

Baylor also moved up to No. 2 in the Associated Press poll and received seven first-place votes. The Lady Bears moved up from No. 6 after their big win over the Huskies, and last week the top three teams in the poll lost.

The Lady Bears have been ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for 310 straight weeks and in the top 10 for 102 straight weeks.