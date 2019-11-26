No. 2 Lady Bears Thrilled for Baylor Athletics Success Across the Board

WACO, TX – It’s been an exciting week for Baylor Athletics, from volleyball to football, and now basketball, with the men’s team beating Villanova yesterday in the Myrtle Beach Invitational. In a few days, it will be the Lady Bears turn, as they’re heading to Saint Thomas for the Virgin Islands Paradise Jam.

The Lady Bears have been a house hold name under Kim Mulkey for years, and are coming off the program’s third National Championship. With all the big time success of Baylor’s other sports teams, the Lady Bears are sharing the lime light, and are happy for their peers success..

“We have classes with almost all the athletes,” DiDi Richards said. “So you’ll walk in class, and one team’s winning, but then the other team won, and you don’t know who to celebrate, at the same time.”

“You can’t help but be proud,” Kim Mulkey said. “It’s fun when you win, winning solves a lot of ills, I enjoy watching competitive games in sports, and I want all of Baylor to do good.”