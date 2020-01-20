No. 2 Lady Bears Winning as a Team

WACO, TX – Last night, the Lady Bears showed how much depth they have, beating West Virginia in a blowout fashion, where Baylor’s bench players outscored their starting five.

“We play against our starters everyday,” Moon Ursin said. “So naturally we get better, and we mix it up at practice, because you never know who you’re gonna be in the game with.”

Moon Ursin scored a season high of 22 points, making 8-of-12 shot attempts, and Queen Egbo also made her presence known, putting up 10 points and 6 rebounds. Every single player contributed to the win, and it’s no surprise to the team, as their work ethic is paying off.

“They’re growing in their confidence,” Kim Mulkey said. “And I’m growing in my confidence in them, because of how they’re playing on the floor, and they’re doing it against starters.”