No. 2 VB Rolls Past Horned Frogs With Another Sweep

By: Max Calderone

WACO, Texas – No. 2 Baylor volleyball (3-1) made quick work of TCU (0-2) Saturday night at the Ferrell Center, sweeping the Horned Frogs 25-17, 25-10, 25-15.



An impressive all-around effort from the Bears told the story, as senior Yossiana Pressley and sophomore Kara McGhee each put down 12 kills and the team combined for 11 blocks, marking Baylor’s 20th-straight home victory, dating back to the 2018 season.



After TCU got out to a quick start, BU found its first lead of the match at 11-10 and benefitted from back-to-back kills by Pressley that extended the lead to 14-11. One of senior Lache Harper’s four blocks on the night prevented TCU from mounting any momentum at 20-13 and the Bears coasted into set two.



In the second, the Bears took advantage of TCU’s miscues and held the Horned Frogs to a -.161 attack percentage in the set. Four Baylor blocks kept the Horned Frogs in check, and redshirt-junior Callie Williams distributed the ball nicely as five different Bears recorded kills. Redshirt-junior Marieke van der Mark’s first service ace of the season gave BU a 20-9 advantage. Two consecutive points from Pressley and three TCU errors rounded out the score.



McGhee broke out in the third set, hitting a perfect 1.000 on eight swings. She recorded five kills in a span of six Baylor points for an 8-4 advantage and capped things off with a smash at 19-10. Van der Mark put the exclamation point on the match with a kill at 24-15 before a TCU error sealed BU’s victory.



Williams tallied BU’s first double-double of 2020, going for 32 assists and 13 digs. Junior Shanel Bramschreiber led the Bears with 15 digs, as the team notched 43 total on the evening.



Baylor also celebrated its 2019 season with a postgame ring ceremony, honoring the Big 12 Championship squad.



HIGHLIGHTS

• With the victory, Baylor’s home win streak increases to 20 matches, dating back to Nov. 16, 2018.

• The Bears extended their win streak to eight in matches against TCU.

• Baylor recorded its third-consecutive sweep victory.

• Under sixth-year head coach Ryan McGuyre, the Bears are now 109-5 when leading their opponent in hitting efficiency.

• BU is 103-17 under McGuyre when leading its opponent in kills.

• Kara McGhee tied a career-high with 12 kills and led all players with an .857 attack percentage.

• Callie Williams tallied 32 assists and 13 digs, BU’s first double-double of 2020.

• Four Bears hit above .400 individually (McGhee, Williams, Harper, Harrison).

• Shanel Bramschreiber led the Bears with 15 digs, her second-straight double-digit outing.

• Harper and McGhee contributed on nine of Baylor’s season-high 11 total blocks.



STAT OF THE MATCH

.857 – Kara McGhee’s attack percentage.