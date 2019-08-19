No. 20 Baylor Volleyball Holds Successful Green & Gold Scrimmage

Baylor Press Release

By: Cody Soto

WACO, Texas – 20th-ranked Baylor volleyball opened its preseason schedule with a four-set match during its annual Green & Gold Scrimmage Sunday at the Ferrell Center. The green team outlasted the gold team, 25-17, 25-18, 17-25, 25-13.

Many players saw game time in the four-set exhibition, including newcomers Callie Williams, AJ Koele, Gabby Brown, Campbell Bowden, KJ Johnson, Kara McGhee and Jena Kelly.

The scrimmage came after seven full days of practice dating back to Aug. 10.

“I’m excited about cherishing each day with this team because they’re all bought in,” head coach Ryan McGuyre said. “They’re wonderful warriors that love to get out there and compete. We don’t always play perfect, and there’s a lot of things we need to work on from our scrimmage, but it’s a group of women I look forward to doing it with. I really believe the potential for us to do something special this year is there.”

From the service line, both teams combined for seven aces and 15 blocks.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Bears close out the preseason schedule with a short road trip to College Station Saturday afternoon. BU will face Texas A&M at 2 p.m. CT inside Reed Arena.