No. 20 VB Blanks No. 18 Creighton to Close Out Husker Invite

Baylor Press Release

By: Kyle Robarts

LINCOLN, Neb. – No. 20 Baylor volleyball (2-0) secured its first ranked win of the season with a sweep of No. 18 Creighton Saturday afternoon at the Devaney Sports Center, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20.

BU posted a .277 offensive efficiency and used a match-high 19 kills from junior Yossiana Pressley to sweep the Bluejays (0-2) in the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Pressley, Shelly Stafford and Hannah Lockin were all named to the Husker Invitational All-Tournament Team while Pressley earned MVP honors for posting 38 kills in two matches.

In set one, the Bears and Bluejays saw 15 ties and six lead changes. Pressley posted 10 kills in the opening frame and forced Creighton to take a timeout after kill No. 8 at 21-19. Freshman Kara McGhee’s kill made it set point, followed by a Creighton attack error for the opening set, 25-20.

BU never trailed in the second frame. Redshirt sophomore Marieke van der Mark put down her sixth kill of the match to force a CU timeout at 20-14, and a Stafford kill gave BU the 2-0 advantage with another 25-20 win.

BU found itself down 13-10 after posting a team-high seven attack errors in the third. BU went on a 4-0 run to pull in front at 19-16 and never relinquished the lead to win 25-20 and earn its second consecutive sweep.



HIGHLIGHTS

• Saturday was the first meeting between Baylor and Creighton. BU takes the 1-0 series lead.

• BU improves to 3-0 against BIG EAST schools under McGuyre.

• Yossiana Pressley posted 19 kills for the second night in a row, finishing with a .351 hitting clip.

• Hannah Lockin posted her first double-double of the season and 15th of her career.

• Marieke van der Mark matched a career-high eight kills against the Bluejays.

• Baylor is now 25-11 as a ranked team under McGuyre.

• Three different Bears recorded service aces against the Bluejays.

• Yossiana Pressley, Shelly Stafford and Hannah Lockin were named to the Husker Invitational All-Tournament Team. Pressley was named the Tournament MVP.

• Baylor has hit .277 or better in its first two matches of the season.

STAT OF THE MATCH

19 – the kill total by junior Yossiana Pressley for the second-straight match.