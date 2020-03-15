No. 21 Lampasas Badgers Win “Final” Tournament Championship

WACO, TX – The UIL suspended all high school sports games, from March 16th to March 29th. Luckily, the Lampasas Badgers were able to finish their weekend tournament, beating the Clyde Bulldogs 5-4 in the championship. Junior pitcher, Ace Whitehead, had an impressive performance on the mound, and it was fitting that he made the final play in the tournament championship. After the game, Whitehead expressed his feelings on their baseball season being put on hold, due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

“It’s kind of scary because you don’t know when you’ll play again,” Ace Whitehead said. “But I think what they’re doing is necessary, you know, lives are more important than games, so we’re just gonna wait it out and see what happens.”