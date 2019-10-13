No. 22 Bears Defeat Texas Tech in 2OT

WACO, TX – Baylor defeated Texas Tech in double overtime 33-30, for the Bears to have a 6-0 record. The first half of the game was far different from the second half, as Baylor trailed 6-3, with both teams not able to score a touchdown. With the victory, the Bears are now Bowl eligible.

“One of our first goals every season is to be Bowl champions,” Matt Rhule said. “And it’s a tremendous honor, any time someone invites us to come play in their Bowl game. So to be Bowl eligible at this point in the season, I’ll talk about it now since we did it, we’ve achieved half of that goal, we want to be Bowl Champions.”