No. 3 Baylor Volleyball Sweeps No. 10 K-State To Finish Fall Season

By: Max Calderone

WACO, Texas – No. 3 Baylor volleyball (13-3) closed out its fall slate with a sweep over No. 10 Kansas State (10-6) Saturday at the Ferrell Center, 25-18, 25-23, 25-13. BU honored Laché Harper on Senior Day, though she will return to compete with the Bears in the spring when the 2020 season resumes.



Baylor eased past the Wildcats in three sets behind a balanced offense that saw double-digit kill performances from Yossiana Pressley (16) and Lauren Harrison (10). The team hit .352 on the day, its fifth-highest output of the season. Hannah Sedwick and Callie Williams combined for 29 of BU’s 40 assists, and the Bears added six total blocks.

To kick things off, BU took the first set behind six kills from Pressley and four from Marieke van der Mark, who made the most of her five attempts. The Bears played sound floor defense and took advantage of a 4-0 run in the middle of the set to create some breathing room, leading 13-9. Van der Mark’s ace at 23-16 set the stage for a pair of Pressley kills to seal the frame for Baylor.

In the second, K-State jumped out to a quick 9-4 lead, but kills from Harrison and Pressley brought the Bears back at 10-10. Sedwick tallied one of her timely dumps at 14-11 which sparked another BU run and the lead swelled to 17-12. The Wildcats would rally late, but Harrison finished it off with a smash to send the Bears to the third set ahead 2-0 in the match.



The usual suspects helped the Bears run away with the third, as Kara McGhee combined with Harrison, Sedwick and Pressley, for 13 kills on 15 swings in the frame. An ace by Williams at 9-4 and a kill by Sedwick at 18-10 were highlights as Baylor put the cherry on top of its fall season.



HIGHLIGHTS

• Baylor improved to 4-2 against ranked opponents this season.

• The Bears hit .352 as a team, their fifth-highest output of the season.

• Five Bears recorded at least five kills: Yossiana Pressley (16), Lauren Harrison (10), Kara McGhee (5), Hannah Sedwick (5) and Marieke van der Mark (5).

• Five different Bears tallied service aces: Shanel Bramschreiber, Bri Coleman, Lauren Harrison, Marieke van der Mark and Callie Williams.

• Sara Jones made her Baylor debut with two serves and a dig in the second set.

• Laché Harper totaled three blocks as she was honored on Senior Day.



STAT OF THE MATCH

.352 – The Bears hit .352 as a team, their fifth-highest output of the season behind four matches when they hit over .400.



TOP QUOTES

Redshirt sophomore Lauren Harrison

On her first year at Baylor…

“It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been a weird year with COVID-19 and everything, but I feel like we managed to stay close as a team, and build connections on and off the court. It’s been a great year.”

Senior Yossiana Pressley

On how important it was to finish on a strong note before an extended break…

“We knew that going into the third we had to finish strong, especially because it was Laché [Harper]’s senior night. We love each other, so we were going to make sure we ended on a strong note, and carry that over into the next time we’re in the gym.”



WHAT’S NEXT

No. 3 Baylor (13-3) will return in the spring to continue the 2020 season. Times and dates are still to be announced.

