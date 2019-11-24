No. 3 VB Earns its 18th Sweep, Tops K-State in Manhattan

Baylor Press Release

By: Cody Soto

MANHATTAN, Kan. – No. 3 Baylor volleyball (23-1, 13-1 Big 12) swept its way past Kansas State (8-19, 3-12 Big 12) Saturday afternoon at Ahearn Field House in Manhattan, Kan., 25-19, 25-17, 25-18.

Baylor improved to a program-best 13-1 in conference action with two matches to play in the regular season. Led by junior Yossiana Pressley’s 13 kills, the Bears hit .279 against the Wildcats for their 18th sweep of the season.

Junior Hannah Lockin became the fifth player in program history to reach 3,000 career assists with 37 assists against the Wildcats. She has 3,000 assists in 81 career matches played.

Freshman Kara McGhee posted her third double-digit kill effort of the season, posting 11 kills on a .562 hitting efficiency.

Defensively, senior Shelly Stafford and sophomore Marieke van der Mark posted a team-high four blocks while senior Tara Wulf tallied her 14th double-digit dig match of the season with 11 against K-State.

BU went out to a 15-9 lead with a McGhee and Lockin block heading into the media timeout, and the Bears used nine kills from Pressley to take the first set, 25-19.

BU used a service ace from Wulf to go up 8-4 early in the second set. The Wildcats pulled back within one with a kill at 11-10, but the Bears rolled on an 11-4 run to take the 2-0 lead, 25-17.

The Bears got off to the slow start and trailed 5-2 after two straight Wildcat blocks. Baylor clawed its way back into the third set with a 7-2 run for the 9-7 lead. Baylor kept the momentum and hit a match-high .375 to sweep their 18th match of the season, 25-18.



To keep up with things all season long, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @BaylorVBall.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Baylor recorded its third-straight win in Manhattan for the first time in program history.

• BU has now won 69 sets and only dropped 10 during the 2019 season.

• Baylor won in straight sets for the 18th time out of 24 matches this season.

• Baylor improved to a program-best 13-1 in conference play.

• Yossiana Pressley led the team in kills for the 23rd time this season with 13 kills.

• Hannah Lockin had a match-high 37 assists to reach 3,000 career assists. She became the fifth player in program history to accomplish this feat.

• Shelly Stafford and Marieke van der Mark led the Bears with four blocks apiece.

• Baylor is now 46-12 as a ranked team under McGuyre.

• Baylor is now 71-0 when leading 2-0 in the match under McGuyre.

• Baylor improved to 20-29 all-time against K-State and 8-18 in Manhattan.