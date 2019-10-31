No. 3 VB Finishes Strong for 3-2 Road Win Against Sooners

Baylor Press Release

By: Cody Soto

NORMAN, Okla. – No. 3 Baylor volleyball (18-1, 8-1 Big 12) won the final two sets in a thrilling five-set victory at Oklahoma (14-6, 6-3 Big 12) Wednesday night at McCasland Field House in Norman, Okla., 26-24, 15-25, 29-31, 25-16, 15-12.

Baylor trailed 2-1 for the first time and played its first five-set match of the season, improving to 54-8 in sets played in 2019.

Junior Yossiana Pressley led the way with 25 kills while seniors Gia Milana (12) and Shelly Stafford (10) combined for 22 kills in the win. Pressley and junior Hannah Lockin added their fifth and ninth double-doubles of the season, respectively.

Defensively, senior Tara Wulf led with 23 digs while Stafford and freshman Kara McGhee posted four blocks each.

The Bears came out strong in set one and jumped out to the 15-9 lead after a Pressley and McGhee block. BU led 20-11, but Oklahoma came back to tie it up at 24-24 before two straight kills ended the set, 26-24.

Stafford’s kill tied up the second set at 9-9, and then the Sooners took eight of the next 11 points to force the BU timeout at 17-12. BU struggled offensively and hit -.029 on 10 kills with 11 errors, dropping the second frame, 25-15.

BU got back on track in set three with sophomore Bri Coleman’s ace putting the Bears up 12-8. The Sooners climbed back into it, but the Bears used a Kara McGhee kill to go up 21-17 to send Oklahoma into a timeout. The Bears led 23-19, but then the Sooners took a 24-23 lead after a kill.

The Bears fought off three set points and had three set points of their own, but OU used a block to steal the third set, 31-29, for the first extra-point set loss of the season.

BU came out firing in set four and took a 14-7 lead after a Stafford kill. The Bears had five kills from Pressley and limited OU to a .043 efficiency to easily take the fourth set, 25-16.

In set five, BU trailed early at 5-3 but then went on a 5-1 run to lead 8-6 at the changeover.

OU worked its way back into the set, and a call was reversed to make it 9-9. BU kept pushing and got set point off a Pressley kill, and then Pressley and McGhee combined for the block to end the match, 15-12.



