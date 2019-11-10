No. 3 VB Improves to 20-1 with Road Sweep of Texas Tech

Baylor Press Release

By: Cody Soto

LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 3 Baylor volleyball (20-1, 10-1 Big 12) recorded its 16th sweep of the season with a 3-0 win at Texas Tech (14-11, 4-7 Big 12) on Saturday afternoon at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21.

Baylor had its best offensive match of the season, hitting .396 against the Red Raiders. BU had three players with double-digit kills in Yossiana Pressley (17), Gia Milana (11) and Marieke van der Mark (10).

Junior Hannah Lockin logged her team-best 10th double-double of the season with 42 assists and 14 digs.

Defensively, the Bears outblocked the Red Raiders, 8.0-1.0, with sophomore Marieke van der Mark’s four stuffs leading the way. Senior Shelly Stafford moved past Nicole LeBlanc (2003-06) for the ninth-most blocks in Baylor history with 386 career blocks.

The Bears opened the match with five early kills and forced the TTU timeout at 11-6. BU went on a 4-0 run behind two kills and a block from Pressley and Stafford for the 16-9 lead. The Bears took four of the last five points to go up early, 25-18.

BU took a 9-1 lead to open the second set behind seven straight serves from sophomore Shanel Bramschreiber. Texas Tech went on a 4-0 run to pull within three, but the Bears responded with a 5-0 run of their own behind three kills from Milana. BU closed out the set with a van der Mark kill to take the 2-0 lead, 25-20.

Texas Tech took a 6-5 lead at the beginning of the third set, but the Bears five of the next six points for the 10-7 led after a Milana kill. TTU tied up the set at 12-12, but a Lockin kill gave BU a 15-13 lead at the media timeout. Van der Mark closed out the match with her 10th kill to give BU its 16th sweep of the season, 25-21.



To keep up with things all season long, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @BaylorVBall.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Baylor swept the season series and won its 28th match in 31 meetings against the Red Raiders.

• BU has now won 60 sets and only dropped eight during the 2019 season.

• Baylor hit a season-high .396 against Texas Tech.

• Baylor swept its 16th match of the season and fifth on the road.

• Yossiana Pressley led all players with 17 kills while Gia Milana added 11.

• Hannah Lockin posted her 10th double-double of the season with 42 assists and 14 digs.

• Marieke van der Mark matched a career-high 10 kills, reaching double digits for the second-straight match.

• The Bears have tallied their fourth consecutive 20-win season, a new program best.

• Baylor has recorded double-digit wins in conference play for the third-straight season, a new program best.

• Baylor is now 43-12 as a ranked team under McGuyre.

• Baylor is now 68-0 when leading 2-0 in the match under McGuyre.

• Baylor improved to 36-48 all-time against Texas Tech and 9-1 under McGuyre.

STAT OF THE MATCH

4 – the number of years with 20-plus Baylor wins in a season which is a new program best.