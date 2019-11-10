No. 3 VB Improves to 20-1 with Road Sweep of Texas Tech

Sports

by: Baylor University

Posted: / Updated:

Baylor Press Release

By: Cody Soto

LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 3 Baylor volleyball (20-1, 10-1 Big 12) recorded its 16th sweep of the season with a 3-0 win at Texas Tech (14-11, 4-7 Big 12) on Saturday afternoon at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21.

Baylor had its best offensive match of the season, hitting .396 against the Red Raiders. BU had three players with double-digit kills in Yossiana Pressley (17), Gia Milana (11) and Marieke van der Mark (10).

Junior Hannah Lockin logged her team-best 10th double-double of the season with 42 assists and 14 digs.

Defensively, the Bears outblocked the Red Raiders, 8.0-1.0, with sophomore Marieke van der Mark’s four stuffs leading the way. Senior Shelly Stafford moved past Nicole LeBlanc (2003-06) for the ninth-most blocks in Baylor history with 386 career blocks.

The Bears opened the match with five early kills and forced the TTU timeout at 11-6. BU went on a 4-0 run behind two kills and a block from Pressley and Stafford for the 16-9 lead. The Bears took four of the last five points to go up early, 25-18.

BU took a 9-1 lead to open the second set behind seven straight serves from sophomore Shanel Bramschreiber. Texas Tech went on a 4-0 run to pull within three, but the Bears responded with a 5-0 run of their own behind three kills from Milana. BU closed out the set with a van der Mark kill to take the 2-0 lead, 25-20.

Texas Tech took a 6-5 lead at the beginning of the third set, but the Bears five of the next six points for the 10-7 led after a Milana kill. TTU tied up the set at 12-12, but a Lockin kill gave BU a 15-13 lead at the media timeout. Van der Mark closed out the match with her 10th kill to give BU its 16th sweep of the season, 25-21.

To keep up with things all season long, follow the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @BaylorVBall.

HIGHLIGHTS
• Baylor swept the season series and won its 28th match in 31 meetings against the Red Raiders.
• BU has now won 60 sets and only dropped eight during the 2019 season.
• Baylor hit a season-high .396 against Texas Tech.
• Baylor swept its 16th match of the season and fifth on the road.
• Yossiana Pressley led all players with 17 kills while Gia Milana added 11.
• Hannah Lockin posted her 10th double-double of the season with 42 assists and 14 digs.
• Marieke van der Mark matched a career-high 10 kills, reaching double digits for the second-straight match.
• The Bears have tallied their fourth consecutive 20-win season, a new program best.
• Baylor has recorded double-digit wins in conference play for the third-straight season, a new program best.
• Baylor is now 43-12 as a ranked team under McGuyre.
• Baylor is now 68-0 when leading 2-0 in the match under McGuyre.
• Baylor improved to 36-48 all-time against Texas Tech and 9-1 under McGuyre.

STAT OF THE MATCH
4 – the number of years with 20-plus Baylor wins in a season which is a new program best.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Trending Stories

Upcoming Events