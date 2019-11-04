No. 3 VB Sweeps Past Iowa State at Home

Baylor Press Release

By: Cody Soto

WACO, Texas – No. 3 Baylor volleyball (19-1, 9-1 Big 12) used a strong offensive showing to sweep Iowa State (14-8, 5-5 Big 12) Sunday afternoon at the Ferrell Center, 25-15, 29-27, 25-18.

Baylor posted its best offensive outing since Sept. 28 after hitting .379 with two players in double-figure kills. Junior Yossiana Pressley paced all players with 19 kills on a .417 clip while sophomore Marieke van der Mark had a career-high 10 kills on a .368 efficiency.

Pressley’s 1,254 career kills passed Jenny DeLue (1990-93) for the ninth-most kills in program history.

Junior Hannah Lockin posted 38 assists and passed Amy Rosenbaum (2012-15) for the fifth-most assists in Baylor history. She now has 2,831 career assists in 77 matches played.

Defensively, senior Braya Hunt led with 10 digs while the Bears outblocked the Cyclones, 7.0-3.0.

The Bears and Cyclones exchanged the first 14 points of the match evenly, but a Pressley kill opened up a 7-0 run with sophomore Shanel Bramschreiber behind the service line to go up 14-7. BU kept its foot on the gas and used a .400 hitting effort and five kills from van der Mark to get on the board first, 25-15.

The offense got off to a hot start again in set two and forced the Iowa State timeout after BU went up 12-8. The Bears held a 24-21 lead, but the Cyclones ran off three straight points to tie it up. Baylor fought off an ISU set point at 26-25 and used three Cyclone errors to take the frame, 29-27.

Iowa State held an early 10-9 lead in the third set, and then three straight Pressley kills forced the ISU timeout. Baylor and Iowa State went back-and-forth, but the Bears closed out the match on an 8-2 run to sweep its 15th opponent of the season, 25-18.



HIGHLIGHTS

• Baylor swept the season series against the Cyclones for the third-straight season.

• BU has now won 57 sets and only dropped eight during the 2019 season.

• Baylor is now 9-1 in sets decided in extra points this season.

• Baylor swept its 15th match of the season and eighth at home.

• Yossiana Pressley led all players with 19 kills, passing Jenny DeLue for the ninth-most kills in program history.

• Hannah Lockin passed Amy Rosenbaum (2012-15) for the fifth-most assists in program history with 38 against the Cyclones.

• Shanel Bramschreiber tied a career-high three service aces against the Cyclones.

• Marieke van der Mark had a career-high 10 kills against the Cyclones, hitting .368 on the afternoon.

• The Bears had a season-high five solo blocks against Iowa State.

• Baylor is 10-0 at home this season, including 5-0 in conference play.

• Baylor is now 42-12 as a ranked team under McGuyre.

• Baylor improved to 26-24 all-time against Iowa State and 7-3 under head coach Ryan McGuyre.

• Baylor had its best offensive outing (.379) since Sept. 28’s .386 efficiency at Kansas.

STAT OF THE MATCH

.379 – the offensive efficiency for the Bears against the Cyclones.