No. 4 Baylor Bears Look to Make History at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday

WACO, TX – The No. 4 Baylor Bears face the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, where the Bears are 0-17. Baylor enters the matchup on an 11 game win streak, and have held their last four major opponents to a season low scoring total.

“We’re here to make history,” Devonte Bandoo said. “We’ve got the pieces, we’re very deep, it’s gonna be a great game, and I think we’ve got the potential to come out with a W.”

“We haven’t won at Kansas,” Jared Butler said. “For me, that doesn’t sit well with me, and I don’t think it sits well with anybody on the team.”