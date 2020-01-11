FOX 44 News: 9:00pm

LIVE NOW /
Watch KWKT-TV FOX 44 News at 9:00 PM

No. 4 Baylor Bears Look to Make History at Allen Fieldhouse Saturday

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WACO, TX – The No. 4 Baylor Bears face the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, where the Bears are 0-17. Baylor enters the matchup on an 11 game win streak, and have held their last four major opponents to a season low scoring total.

“We’re here to make history,” Devonte Bandoo said. “We’ve got the pieces, we’re very deep, it’s gonna be a great game, and I think we’ve got the potential to come out with a W.”

“We haven’t won at Kansas,” Jared Butler said. “For me, that doesn’t sit well with me, and I don’t think it sits well with anybody on the team.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests
KWKT FOX 44

Stay Connected

Upcoming Events