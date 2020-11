WACO, TX -- The Bears play Kansas State on Saturday, after losing their past two games by less than one score. Dave Aranda talked about the team's improvement on finishing strong, and emphasized the importance of executing game-like situations in practice.

"The horn blows and all of a sudden it's a change and you have four minutes, so the offense needs to get two first downs," Dave Aranda said. "The defense needs to stop them, and that's the game, or it's red zone, and the horn blows."