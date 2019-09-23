No. 5 Baylor Volleyball Sweeps No. 13 Hawai’i for 9-0 Start

WACO, Texas – No. 5 Baylor volleyball (9-0) swept its way past No. 13 and previously unbeaten Hawai’i (10-1) to earn the Baylor Classic tournament title Sunday afternoon at the Ferrell Center, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22.

BU is now one of the last two undefeated college volleyball teams and tied a program-best fifth win over a ranked opponent this season.

BU hit at a season-high .387 clip for its fifth .300-or-better offensive outing of the season, anchored by three players in double-digit kills. Junior Yossiana Pressley led the charge with 19 kills, while redshirt senior Shelly Stafford and freshman Kara McGhee posted season highs with 18 kills on a .600 percentage and 11 kills on a .500 clip, respectively.

The Bears posted at least nine blocks for the fifth-straight match, and senior Tara Wulf tied a season-high 16 digs against the Rainbow Wahine.

Both teams traded points to open the match. After a 7-7 tie, the Bears surged on a 6-2 run and used three consecutive kills to force a Hawai’i timeout. BU led by as many as eight, and a Pressley kill closed out the first frame, 25-19.

The Rainbow Wahine came out and took a 13-9 lead in set two and put down three straight kills to force the BU timeout. The Bears trailed by seven at 17-10 but then used an 11-3 run to take the lead off a Stafford kill at 21-20. UH came back to tie it at 23-23, but a Wahine service error and Pressley kill gave Baylor the set at 25-23.

With the third set tied at 11-11, the Rainbow Wahine used three kills to take a 15-13 lead at the media timeout. The Bears came back to tie it up at 17-17, but UH’s kill by Brooke Van Sickle made it a 22-22 frame. Baylor closed out the match on a 3-0 run and used a Gia Milana kill to seal the sweep, 25-22.

